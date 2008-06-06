Goodmans GTVL19W17HDVF review

An impressive effort from Goodmans. Well worth your consideration for a bedroom or kitchen TV

This small set makes up for its modest dimensions by packing its very own DVD player.

Aimed squarely at the bedroom or kitchen, this one-stop entertainment system is remarkably well connected for something so apparently self-contained, with HDMI, component and Scart providing more than enough socketry to make it a viable stand-in TV for the main room, and a USB and card reader handling your multimedia needs.

As far as performance goes, you have to take this combi in the sprit in which it was intended. The pictures aren't what you might call 'videophile' standard, but they are surprisingly competent.

With that and the integrated player in mind, the Goodmans hits its mark nicely.