This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week's top reviews start with an unexpected winner - the TomTom Start 20 packs in features while achieving an affordable price point.

We've also looked at one of the most eagerly-awaited new compacts, the Canon IXUS 220 HS as well as a great new 37-inch 3D TV from Panasonic.

Scroll down to browse through all of this week's reviews published on TechRadar.

TomTom Start 20 review

If you own an Android phone, you most likely have access to Google's Navigation app. And providing your phone's GPS chip isn't awful, that means your phone can double as a decent sat nav device. There are also free sat nav apps available for the iPhone and iPad, and so it's not surprising that traditional sat nav manufacturers like TomTom are being given the squeeze. The TomTom Start 20 packs in the features while aiming for an affordable price point in an attempt to get people to splash the cash on a stand alone unit. We think it's a brilliant little gadget, but is it enough to convince people they need a separate sat nav?

Canon IXUS 220 HS review

It's rare to find a compact camera, especially one that comes in at under £200 that seemingly ticks all the boxes. Yet the Canon IXUS 220 HS is perhaps proof that such devices do exist. The quality of images produced exceeded expectation and go some way to rivalling higher-tech counterparts thanks to its high quality lens, 12.1MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor and Digic4 processor. The Canon IXUS 220 HS packs in the features and all for a very modest asking price. So it's certainly fantastic value for money.

Panasonic HM-TA20 review

The Flip camcorder may have been killed off by its impatient owners but there are others out there who have more faith in the category. Last week we looked at Panasonic's HX-WA10 camcorder and this week comes the smaller, cheaper HM-TA20. It's waterproof and shockproof, can record to SD card in full HD 1080p, and it can be picked up for around about £150. As a knockabout, point-and-shoot video camera, we thoroughly recommend it. It's ideal for a family holiday where it might get dropped by the kids, or for a surfing trip where it'll get dumped in the water and thrown in with sandy clothes

Panasonic TX-L37DT30B review

The TX-L37DT30B is a brilliant 37-inch LCD 3D TV. In fact, we'll go further and say it's the best 37-inch TV in the world right now. Offering barnstorming 2D pictures with excellent 3D performance and built-in BBC iPlayer amongst other decent features, it's just brilliant. It doesn't come with any 3D specs though so if you want 3D pictures you'll need to buy some separately.

Vodafone Smart review

There's something not quite right about taking an operating system that has great potential and shoving it into a handset whose specifications are so low that they take away much of the ability to do what the operating system offers. But that's what Vodafone has done with the Smart. However – it comes with a personalised backplate.

This week's other reviews on TechRadar

Amplifiers

Pathos Ethos review

Audio systems

Audio Note Zero System review

Camcorders

Panasonic HX-WA10 review

Desktops

Advent Discovery MT1804 review

Gamepads

Thrustmaster F1 Wireless Gamepad review

Razer Onza Tournament Edition review

Graphics cards

Asus GeForce GTX 590 review

Zotac GeForce GTX 580 review

HIS Radeon HD 6970 review

MSI GeForce GTX 560 Ti review

XFX Radeon HD 6870 review

Sapphire Radeon HD 6850 review

Hard disk drives

Transcend StoreJet 25M3 review

Headsets

Cyber Snipa Sonar 5.1 Championship review

iPhone apps

Microsoft Photosynth (iPhone) review

Keyboards

Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 review

Mice

Logitech Anywhere Mouse MX review

3D Connexion SpacePilot Pro 3D mouse review

3D Connexion SpaceNavigator 3D Mouse review

Mobile phones

HTC ChaCha review

Vodafone Smart review

Speakers

Altec Lansing Orbit Speakers review

TV tuner cards

Elgato Tivizen review

TVs

Toshiba 32HL833B review

LG 32LV550T review

Samsung UE40D6350 review

Toshiba 32RL853B review

Hands ons

Mobile phones

Hands on: BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900 review

Hands on: Sony Ericsson Xperia Mini review

Laptops

Hands on: Google Chromebook review

Tablets

Hands on: MSI WindPad review