TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Save up to $260 for the Microsoft Surface Pro

It's a whole new year, but as we're still feeling sorry for our wallets post holiday season, we've put together a list of some great deals that we've spotted this week for the bargain hungry.

With the Microsoft Pro 2 out, Microsoft has been lowering its prices for the original Surface Pro since last September.

The software giant has now lowered the 64GB Surface Pro to $679 from it's original price of $889, while the heftier 128GB Surface Pro is now going for $739, down a huge $260 from its original $999 price.

This deal isn't exactly new, it's been running since mid-December, but you may have missed it in among the horde of shopping guides for Christmas.

You might find a cheaper price for the Pro elsewhere at another retailer, but we like the fact that Microsoft throws in free delivery.

And with the Pro 2 sitting at a starting price of $1019, we think this is a steal for what the Surface Pro offers. You should take note, however, that this promotion ends 31 March 2014.

Other deals

Asus Transformer Book T100 10-inch 128GB | Now: $528 | Harvey Norman

iPad Air 32GB with wi-fi and cellular | Now: $796 | The Good Guys

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 16GB 3G | Now: $618 | Harvey Norman

Nokia Lumia 925 16GB | Now: $446 | JB Hi-Fi