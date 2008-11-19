Trending

Cooking Mama sharpens knife over PETA fuss

Thanksgiving showdown pits animal rights activists against videogame character

Mama kills these animals, too
Pity the Japanese. Not only are their meals of deliciously 'scientific' whale meat spoiled by do-gooders jumping in front of their harpoons, now they can't even relax with a game of Cooking Mama without upsetting campaigners.

Animal rights group PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) has objected to Mama whipping up flesh-based virtual delights such as ginger pork and octopus dumplings.

The pressure group is calling for a meat-free version of the game for junior veggies and, to drive its point home, has created its own - strictly unauthorised - Flash game called Cooking Mama: Mama Kills Animals.

Fowl jokes

In this fantastically kitsch Thanksgiving spectacular, you pluck a dazed-looking turkey and fish around in its cavities for gore-splattered giblets.

It's well worth playing - here at www.peta.org/cooking-mama - if only to see a steely-eyed Mama wielding a blood-spattered butcher's knife.

Mama took a break from clubbing baby seals and biting the heads from live gerbils to issue a strongly worded, if slightly bonkers, official rebuttal: "I would never put rat in my ratatouille. Like any accomplished cook, I create my recipes to appeal to a broad range of tastes and preferences."

Mama's bosses at Majesco Entertainment note that her latest game includes more than 25 vegetarian-friendly recipes and that, while Mama is not a vegetarian, she fully supports the humane treatment of animals.

Next up: Greenpeace berates Mario for not fuelling his kart with biodiesel and the Health and Safety Executive shuts down Guitar Hero for breaking virtual decibel level limits.

