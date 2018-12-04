Windows 10 October 2018 Update is blocked once again on some PCs

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update’s problems rumble on, with Microsoft once again pausing the rollout of the update to certain PCs due to software incompatibility.

The issue arises with people who have Morphisec Protector or another application that uses the Morphisec Software Development Kit (SDK) software installed on their PC. Apparently, the Windows 10 October 2018 Update’s incompatibility with this software is preventing people from saving Microsoft Office documents.

This is a pretty major problem for those affected, which is why Microsoft has paused the rollout of the October 2018 Update to PCs that have the incompatible software installed.

According to Microsoft, “Microsoft and Morphisec have identified an issue on devices that have installed Morphisec Protector or another application that uses the Morphisec Software Development Kit (SDK) including: Cisco AMP for Endpoints. These applications may impact customers’ ability to save Microsoft Office documents.”

Little big problems

One small bit of good news is the fact that Morphisec Protector is rather niche software, so many people won’t be affected. However, if you are, Microsoft suggests uninstalling the application, which isn’t an ideal solution.

Hopefully Morphisec will release an updated version soon that’s compatible with the October 2018 Update, allowing people to install the Windows 10 update, much like Apple had to do recently when iCloud was found to be incompatible.

Until then, it’s another embarrassing problem to add to the growing list of Windows 10 October 2018 Update problems.

Via Wccftech