iCloud now works with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Apple has released an update for its iCloud for Windows app (version 7.8.1) which should now allow it to work with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

As we reported several days ago, people with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update installed on their PC were no longer able to install or use the Windows app for iCloud, Apple’s cloud-based backup and storage service.

The issue was severe enough for Microsoft to pause rolling out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to computers that had the iCloud app already installed.

With the new release of iCloud for Windows, users can now upgrade to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update and still be able to use iCloud – though Microsoft recommends you install the latest version of iCloud for Windows first.

Microsoft's turn

Microsoft has also released a cumulative update (Build 17763.167 (KB4469342)) that addresses a number of issues with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, following on from a previous cumulative update that was released for other versions of Windows 10.

This new update is available to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring – essentially people who have signed up to try out new versions of Windows 10 (and its updates) before they reach the general public.

Hopefully, this update, and the fixes it includes, will make it to regular users soon. According to Microsoft’s release announcement for the update, the update includes the following fixes:

Addresses an issue in Microsoft Edge with using the drag-and-drop feature to upload folders from the Windows desktop to a file hosting service website, such as Microsoft OneDrive. In some scenarios, files contained in the folders fail to upload, with possibly no error reported on the web page to the user.

Addresses an issue that degrades Internet Explorer performance when you use roaming profiles or you don’t use the Microsoft Compatibility List.

Addresses updated time zone information for Fiji.

Addresses time zone changes for Moroccan daylight standard time.

Addresses time zone changes for Russian daylight standard time.

Addresses an issue that causes display settings to stop working when changing a multi-monitor configuration.

Addresses an issue that displays a black screen on some servers when waking a display from sleep.

Addresses an issue with long delays in taking a photo when using the Camera app in certain lighting conditions.

Addresses an issue that prevents live Hulu TV content from playing in Microsoft Edge; instead, a black screen appears.

Addresses an issue that stops Bluetooth headsets from receiving audio input after several minutes of listening.

Addresses an issue that causes the Brightness slider preference to be reset to 50% when the device restarts.

That’s just a taste, as there’s a lot more fixes featured on Microsoft’s blog. It’s good to see Microsoft working to make the Windows 10 October 2018 Update better, along with help from Apple. Let’s hope this cuts down the number of issues people are facing with the update.

Via OnMSFT and Neowin