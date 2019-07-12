Whoops: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets revealed in full thanks to FCC slip-up

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 has seen numerous high-profile leaks of late, including photos of the device spotted in the wild, and some incredibly convincing (and rather official-looking) renders which seemingly show the phone and its stylus in all their glory.

Now, just weeks away from its official unveiling, Samsung's next productivity-focused flagship has been revealed in full thanks to a leak by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that was spotted by XDA Developers before being taken down.

Image: XDA Developers / FCC (Image credit: XDA Developers / FCC)

Rumors confirmed – mostly

As you can see, the image above provides a clear look at the handset, offering a front-facing shot that includes device dimensions and a view of the phone's centered pinhole selfie camera, which has been teased by the company in the lead-up to the Note 10's launch.

The image also confirms previous rumours about a lack of any buttons along the right edge of the device, though there are physical keys on the left where the volume rocker and Bixby button have traditionally been located – it's unclear whether the polarizing Bixby key is returning, or if it's been replaced by a left-mounted power button.

Additionally, two other images featured on XDA Developers' post show the Note 10's front and back from different angles, seemingly confirming that the device will sport a vertically-aligned triple-lens camera on its left side and that it will indeed lack a 3.5mm headphone jack this time around.

The FCC post also reveals that the Galaxy Note 10 will support the new Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, and while there are plenty of mentions of LTE connectivity in the filing, 5G functionality is surprisingly absent.

Of course, we'll have to wait until the device's official launch to get some truly concrete details about what the Galaxy Note 10 is capable of.