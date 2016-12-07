What’s in your camera bag? Pro photographers share their favorite gear

Tell us about yourself

Hi, I’m David Newton , a UK-based professional photo/videographer. I’ve been shooting professionally since 2005. I’m a SanDisk Extreme Team Member, Manfrotto Ambassador, Lee Filters advocate and Koy Lab Ambassador.

What do you like to shoot?

I shoot a whole variety of subjects, it really depends on what day it is and where I am. I guess I tend to gravitate more to travel and landscape but wildlife, sport, portrait, street, commercial and studio are all things I find interesting and get to shoot depending on my client’s needs or indeed what catches my eye.

What's in your bag?

Because my subjects are so varied there is no one fixed kit list - it will vary greatly based on what the subject is and where I happen to be. However, if we look at what I currently have on location, where I’m shooting mostly travel and landscape images, it forms a good base.

Canon EOS 5DsR (Stills)

Canon EOS-1Dx II (Stills and 4K video)

Canon TS-E24mm f/3.5L Canon EF24-70mm f/4L IS USM Canon EF16-35mm f/4L IS USM

Canon EF35mm f/1.1L II USM

Canon EF50mm f/1.8 STM Canon EF85mm f/1.8 USM

Canon EF100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro Canon EF100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L II IS USM

Canon Speedlite 600EX-RT

Canon Speedlite Transmitter ST-E3-RT

Lee Filters 100mm kit (Hard and Soft ND Grads, Big and Little Stopper) Cable Release

Gitzo GT4542LS Tripod with Gitzo GH3382QD head

DJI Osmo

Manfrotto Lumie

Muse LED Sennheiser MKE400 microphone

SanDisk Extreme Pro CF cards - 128GB and 256GB capacities

SanDisk Extreme CFast 2.0 cards - 64GB and 128GB capacities

SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC cards - 64GB capacities

SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD - 64GB capacity

SanDisk Extreme 900 1.92TB SSD (use for backing up video)

SanDisk Extreme 510 480GB SSD (use for backing up stills)

SanDisk Extreme 500 240GB SSD (use as a scratch drive when mobile video editing) SanDisk ImageMate and CFast USB3 card readers

HTC 10 mobile phone (SanDisk EPIC-certified smartphone with SanDisk iNAND and SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD)

Olight SR10 II and SR30 II torches (usually used for little bits of light-painting at sunrise or sunset)

Petzl Nao Headtorch (to find my way in the dark) Apple MacBook Pro Retina Leatherman Skeletool and bits 3m of paracord (very useful!)

Small roll of duck (gaffer) tape

Garmin Fenix 3 Manfrotto ProLite Roller Bag (gets my camera kit through airports)

F-Stop Tilopa rucksack (hiking on location)

ThinkTank Photo Urban Disguise 50 with backpack conversion straps (laptop carrying while travelling, or lightweight bag for a few lenses when city shooting)

Source Water bladder

Bose QC35 headphones (when you fly a lot they are worth their weight in gold!)

Any favorite pieces of gear or memorable stories?

It’s very hard to pick a favourite piece of kit - they are all tools and all help me do my job - depending on the shoot I will feel more affinity to one item or another – however, one constant among all of them is that I have to trust them implicitly.

It takes time and effort to get to locations and have a chance of capturing images you’re happy with. You have to know that your kit will work when you get there you’ll safely bring your pictures back.

While shooting in Cornwall a year or two ago, I was surprised by a bigger than normal wave. As I scrambled backwards to avoid being caught by it, I lost my footing, knocked my tripod and watched in horror as it fell towards the sea - A Canon EOS 5D Mark III and TS-E17mm lens on top, with some Lee Filters on the front.

“Fortunately”, it fell into a rock hole in front of me. Yes, the hole was full of sea water. The lens sheared off the front of the camera, dropping to the bottom of the fairly deep hole, the filters flew in a different direction and the camera, still attached to the tripod, was sitting upside down, with a big hole where the lens should be, fully immersed in water.

When the wave receded, I climbed down, got hold of the tripod leg dragged it back out, water pouring out of it.

Needless to say it was pretty totalled.

However, once out I rescued the SanDisk CF card from the slot (that was full of water too as the card door had popped open in the drop) and dried it off, I was happy, but not surprised find it worked perfectly my card reader - all the pictures were there and it was suffering no ill-effects from its dunking in sea water.