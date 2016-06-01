Orange is the New Black creator's new Netflix show is about women's wrestling in the '80s

Back in the ‘80s, there was a syndicated television series called GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) which dealt with a very real, exclusively female Las Vegas wrestling organisation.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that GLOW is set to make a return, only this time, it will be a Netflix Original half hour comedy series inspired by real stories from the organisation’s history.

The new version of GLOW is from Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, who is joined by fellow Orange-alums Carly Mensch and Tara Herrmann, as well as Liz Flahive (Homeland).

The show will reportedly follow an out-of-work actress who joins the GLOW television series in a last-ditch attempt to become a star. It promises "big hair and body slams,” which is a winning combination in my book.

The original GLOW series ran for 104 episodes between 1986 and 1990. Get an idea of what the show was like by watching the incredible video below.