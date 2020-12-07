Trending

Twitch removes 'blind playthrough' tag following criticism from disabled players

Alternatives: 'First playthrough' and 'no spoilers'

Twitch has removed the tag 'blind playthrough' in response to feedback from gamers with disabilities, in a move that has been met with mixed reactions across various social media sites.

The tag was originally used to collect streams where players went into a game without prior knowledge of plot or mechanics, but now streamers are being encouraged by the platform to use more appropriate terms such as 'first playthrough' or 'no spoilers'.

Promoting inclusivity

As the tag has now been deleted, prominent individuals and organizations for disabled gamers have taken to social media to commend Twitch for taking steps towards being a more inclusive platform. More appropriate tag names have been suggested as a replacement by the likes of Erin Wayne, Twitch's director of Community and Creator Marketing.

Steven Spohn, chief operating officer of the AbleGamers charity, has also weighed in on this decision. Steven has been a fierce advocate for inclusivity in games and streaming environments, and is regarded as a pillar of the gaming community.

He said: "Just as we used to say 'gay' when something was bad, using disability terms as an alternate word for a negative situation or feeling is common in today's language. But just as we stopped saying gay to mean bad, we can stop saying these words too. Think about the words you choose."

Predictably the decision has generated a backlash from some Twitter users, who have accused Twitch of virtue-signaling.

Steve Saylor from Can I Play That?, an online community for disabled gamers, who also runs the YouTube channel Blind Gamer, responded to critics, saying: "Changing the term 'blind playthrough' is not SJW's being super-sensitive. I've said this before – 'first playthrough' is a better description anyway. I personally am not offended by it, but I do think it's a term that can go away. Language changes over time, so let it."

Twitch's decision to remove the tag leaves open the possibility that it could be reinstated in the future, for use by  members of the visually impaired gaming community. We'd love to see more content from the likes of Zoe Espinoza, the blind Mortal Kombat player who can defeat any opponent, and any access to find amazing streamers is a win in our books.

