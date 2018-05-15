This could be our first look at an Intel Cannon Lake laptop

Intel itself said that we won’t see 10-nanometer Cannon Lake processors until 2019, but appears the first laptop sporting the company’s next generation processors has just leaked.

Computer Base was the first to spot a new 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 330 rocking a new Intel Core i3-8121U processor on the Chinese online retailer, JD.

According to the online listing the CPU is based on Intel’s forthcoming 10nm Cannon Lake architecture and is equipped with two-cores as well as four-threads. It seems the online retailer also lists the laptop chip will run at a base 2.2GHz and up to 3.2GHz with Turbo Boost.

JD also lists the laptop will sell for 3,299 Chinese yen, which converts to about $450 (about £330, AU$600). Although it seems like this Lenovo IdeaPad 330 will be a budget system it apparently features DDR4 RAM, so perhaps Cannon Lake will finally leave the aging DDR3 class of RAM behind.

There’s no mention of a release date on the site, but the fact that retailer listing for a Cannon Lake-powered laptop lends credence to their eventual release. However, this is China after all, and retailers there are notorious for creating fakes or embellishing their wares, so we’re still going to take this news with a grain of salt.

Intel Coffee Lake isn't going away anytime soon

Via Hexus