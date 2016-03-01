Samsung UE32J5500: should you buy it?

Part of Samsung's J5500 series of entry level LCD TVs, the Samsung UE32J5500 is a 32-inch TV that could make an ideal second screen in a bedroom or kitchen.

Typically available for around the £300 mark, it's by no means one of Samsung's very best models but this should not concern those who are simply looking for something cheap to do a job.

The smart TV features in this TV are powered by Samsung's Tizen software, and will allow you to stream YouTube videos, Netflix shows and Amazon Prime as well as catch-up TV content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and Demand 5.

It will also let you browse the web and make a Skype call if you so wish (the camera for Skype calls is an optional extra). The USB port on the back will let you play your own movie files, ideal if you download files or record video on a phone or camcorder.

Samsung J5500 series includes:

32-inch: Samsung UE32J5500

Samsung UE32J5500 43-inch: Samsung UE43J5500

Samsung UE43J5500 48-inch: Samsung UE48J5500

Samsung UE48J5500 50-inch: Samsung UE50J5500

Samsung UE50J5500 55-inch: Samsung UE55J5500

Connectivity for all these services is provided by internal WiFi which you can connect to your home network, and there's an Ethernet port as well if you want to use powerline or an existing wired LAN to connect to the internet.

The internal tuner is Freeview HD compatible so you'll be good to go with your free-to-air HD TV channels out of the box, and the three HDMI ports on the back will allow you to plug in other playback devices such as a Sky or Virgin box, a games console or a Freesat tuner.

The likelihood that you would want to watch 3D movies on this TV seems unlikely, but just in case it's worth mentioning that 3D is not supported by this TV.

Overall, you will likely get what you pay for with the Samsung UE32J5500 and any of the other TVs in the range. It's a very basic TV and that's reflected in the 50/60Hz refresh rate, fairly ordinary contrast ratio and poor handling of fast motion.

So it offers no competition to some of Samsung's bigger and better models then, but what you are getting is a well-built and good looking 32-inch TV that does the job it was made for - as a kitchen TV to watch soaps on or a kid's first bedroom TV, the price makes it an ideal option.