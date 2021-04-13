Sony Xperia 1 III leak lays phone bare ahead of launch

The Sony Xperia 1 III launch is tomorrow (or it's already happened, depending on when you're reading this), but with just a short while to go until the unveiling event, we've seen another leak surrounding the upcoming flagship Sony phone.

AndroidNext has published some leaked renders of the Sony Xperia 1 III, as well as a specs list that provides just about everything we need to know about the phone, 24 hours before we were meant to find out.

Starting with the renders: they're incredibly low-res, and you have to squint to work out what you're looking at. Thankfully they look near identical to the Sony Xperia 1 II from 2020, but there are a few noticeable changes.

【独占情報】Xperia 1 IIIの公式画像とスペックがリーク、世界初の4K+120Hz駆動も確定！https://t.co/yh7Ct9WX24 pic.twitter.com/7FjAVWpDABApril 12, 2021 See more

Firstly, the camera bump is longer, and has a square periscope lens which we didn't see on the 1 II. This is backed up by the specs list, which says the phone uses a periscope for zooming instead of a telephoto (which will likely result in further zoom distances).

Secondly, it seems like there's a punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing camera in the display; this is the technique most modern flagships use for their selfie snappers, though Sony had been dragging its heels with a bezel at the top.

Other than those two things, these renders are too low-res to notice more about the phone's design.

Sony Xperia 1 III specs list

Now onto the specs list: apparently the phone has the same cameras as the Xperia 1 II, but with improved zoom on one. That's 12.2MP on the main, ultra-wide and zoom lenses, with an additional Time-of-Flight (ToF) one. The front camera seems to be 8MP, which is surprisingly low-res, though in keeping with Sony's other phones.

Apparently the screen is 6.5 inches across, and will have a 4K resolution, which we've seen on other Sony phones, but the change here will be a 120Hz refresh rate, so the images are updated twice as quickly as on previous handsets from the company. This is the first 4K, 120Hz phone, so people who care about those specs will have only one option.

As a phone fan would likely predict, the Sony Xperia 1 III is said to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, and Android 11.

Finally, the battery is said to be 4,500mAh, a fair jump up from the 1 II's 4,000mAh. Charging speed isn't mentioned, but apparently the device will power wirelessly as well as with a plug.

The Sony Xperia 1 III launch is on April 14, so if you want to find out what the phone is like once and for all, you don't have much longer to wait.