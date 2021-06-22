Secure a year of IPVanish this Prime Day with an all-time low VPN deal price

IPVanish gets a thumbs up as one of the best VPN services, offering unlimited device connections, an array of great features, and a good-looking user interface across its selection of clients. On top of that, it just made its introductory offer even cheaper - a saving to enjoy alongside this week's Prime Day deals.

Usually offering a 50% saving on your first year of IPVanish, that discount has just got even bigger. You can now save up to 68% when signing up to IPVanish's annual plan.

Costing $28.79 for your first year, that works out as just $2.40 a month for IPVanish. You can also opt for its great value plan, throwing in secure cloud backup at a rate of just $2.66 a month, getting even more for your money and an even bigger saving.

One of the best current VPN deals around, find out about the deal in full below.

Full details for this IPVanish deal:

IPVanish VPN | 12 months | $2.40 a month

Sitting as one of our top VPN providers, IPVanish offers unlimited connections, a clean interface and fantastic security features. It'll also unblock exclusive US Netflix content. With a 30-day money back guarantee, make the most of this saving and pay $2.40 a month when signing up to the 12-month plan.

It's worth noting, while the monthly rate works out as $2.49 a month, you will be paying $28.79 in one payment for the whole year, thereafter paying $89.99 a year if you choose to continue with your membership.

Those who want to benefit from secure cloud storage on top can pay $31.99 for their first year before it renews to $99.99 a year.

What makes this IPVanish VPN deal so good?

There's no question this is a fantastic VPN provider. Sitting in our buying guide for top-tier VPNs, IPVanish fits the bill with an array of superb features that help to improve the security, speed, and overall experience as you browse online.

Boasting 1,600 servers in total across over 75 countries around the world, IPVanish boots security with the help of IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec and P2P protocols, as well as great features like a dedicated kill switch, AES-256 encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, on top of its no logging policy.

Depending on which package you opt for, you'll also be able to benefit from secure cloud storage from SugarSync. For any files taking up space on your devices, then, you can store in the cloud with 500GB of data to use that you can sync across your devices so you can access it wherever you are.

Unlimited connections to boot, IPVanish can be installed across your own personal devices, as well as sharing with the rest of your household to better keep under lock and key your browsing history.

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address, effectively tricking your device into thinking it's in a different location.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously.

