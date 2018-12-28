Samsung's 2019 TVs will let you access your computer remotely

Ever wanted to quickly get some files up on your computer desktop in between episodes of Netflix? You're in luck, because Samsung says it's introducing remote access for computers in its 2019 line-up of smart television sets.

Phones and tablets will be invited to the party too, apparently, so you can get your Galaxy phone display up on the big screen as well. Samsung also mentions keyboard and mouse control for your TV set, which might make entering all those usernames and passwords a little easier with these new models.

Details are a little thin on the ground right now – expect Samsung to reveal more at CES in January – but we're liking what we're hearing so far. The system is being built in partnership with software giant VMware.

Building on existing features

Samsung's Hyogun Lee confirmed that with Remote Access, consumers will be able to access programs and cloud services on their connected devices directly to the TV.

That press release also mentions streaming games, something you can already do with Samsung's 2016 and 2017 sets if you have a fast enough internet connection and Steam.

At the moment we're in the dark as to which Android, iOS, Windows and macOS devices might be compatible with this system, but more details should trickle out soon.

At the very least you should be able to get a web browser or a photo slideshow up on the big screen courtesy of a connected computer.

Samsung says the feature will work whether your computer is in the same house or somewhere on the other side of the world, making it easy to share photos with family members, for instance.