Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price rumoured to be £869 in the UK

We're mere hours away from the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 but one of the latest leaks suggests the phone will be very, very expensive.

Tech news site The Inquirer spotted that Carphone Warehouse had already published its product page for the Note 8, including the SIM free price of £869 for the UK.

The post has since been taken down but - as this is the internet - a lot of people spotted it before it was pulled and began reporting on it.

This could mean that the price is incorrect, but we are expecting a huge cost for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 so it's not unbelievable.

Hours to go

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 cost only £749 ($850, AU$1,349) at launch, so it's over an extra £100 for the new Galaxy Note 8.

Pricing for the Note 8 in other markets is currently unclear but it suggests $950 or AU$1200 would be around the right price for the Galaxy Note 8.

It's set to be a lot more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that launched at £689 ($725, AU$1,200) and £779 ($825, AU1,349) respectively.

All will be revealed at the Galaxy Note 8 launch which will be kicking off today at 11AM EDT, 8AM PST and 4PM BST.

Another look

Another report comes from Mobile Fun that shows the final design of the phone (complete with case) and is very similar to previous leaks we've already seen for the phone.

Other rumors for the phone suggest it'll come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a dual-sensor rear camera.