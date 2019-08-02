Samsung Galaxy Note 10 colors leak shows less exciting options than Note 9

If you love having a bright, vibrant smartphone you might want to stay away from the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, as the upcoming handsets may have a more understated roster of color options.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass is the source of this information, posting on Twitter renders of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus in three colors: black, white, and a pearly gradient design.

The pearl design looks similar to the gradient finishes we've seen on the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro and Honor 10 Lite, while the black and white variants are fairly uninspiring, especially when you consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 came in purple, copper, blue and silver - as well as black and white.

Considering the Note 9 was available in six different hues, there's still a chance the Galaxy Note 10 will add additional shades - we've previously seen a pink version of the Note 10 leak, for example.

The good news is there's not long to wait, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date is August 7, when we'll find out for sure.

The Note 10 Plus is on the top row, the Note 10 is on the bottom (Image credit: @evleaks)

What else is new?

Evan Blass has separately also revealed more Samsung Galaxy Note 10 information, tweeting: "In the US, only Verizon Note 10 models will be Qualcomm-powered, and they will be regular Snapdragon 855, NOT SD855+. The other carriers, like the rest of the world, will have Exynos 9825 versions, I'm told."

Samsung smartphones have historically had to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in the US due to network limitations on the firm's own Exynos range - and that looks to continue with the Note 10, but potentially now with just one carrier.

In addition, the leak points to an Exynos 9825, which is a new chip we haven't yet seen. The Galaxy S10 smartphones run on Exynos 9820, so this new chipset could be a step up for the devices.