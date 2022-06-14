Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

As well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line, Samsung might also have a new fitness tracker on the way, as there are whispers of a Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

So far we don’t know much about this wearable, but as a member of the Fit line it’s sure to be an affordable, fitness-focused alternative to a full smartwatch.

We do have some idea of how much it might cost and when it might launch though, so you’ll find that information below, and as soon as we hear anything new, we’ll add it to this article.

Plus, we’ve come up with a list of the things we most want from the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3, to make it as good as possible.

What is it? Samsung's next affordable fitness tracker

When is it out? Possibly this year

How much will it cost? Likely around $59 / £39 / AU$135

A post on the South Korean version of Samsung’s community forums suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will land either in the second half of this year or the first half of 2023.

That’s quite vague, and we’d take it with a pinch of salt anyway, but from the wording (machine translated from Korean) it sounds like this year is more likely than next. If it does land this year then it’s possible that it could be announced around the same time as the Galaxy Watch 5, which itself is thought to be landing in or around August.

As for the price, the same poster claimed that it will sell for between 49,000 and 50,000 South Korean won, which would mean Samsung is keeping the price roughly the same as the Galaxy Fit 2 – a wearable which launched for $59 / £39 / AU$135.

Of course, even if this leak is accurate, prices may vary in other regions, but it suggests the Galaxy Fit 3 will be very affordable in any case.

The Galaxy Fit 3 might cost the same amount as the Fit 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 news and leaks

We don’t know anything about the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 yet, other than the possible release window and price, detailed above, but we’ll fill out this section as soon as more leaks and rumors emerge.

What we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is a decent wearable, achieving 3.5 stars in our review, but that also means there’s plenty of room for improvement, which the following features could help with.

1. More accurate heart rate monitoring

A reliable heart rate monitor is a near essential feature for any fitness tracker, and yet it’s something the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 lacks.

Sure, it has a heart rate monitor, but in our tests we found its readings for both resting heart rate and exercise were way out compared to other devices. So it’s vital that Samsung improves this for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.

2. GPS

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 doesn't offer GPS (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 doesn’t include GPS, and while that’s perhaps understandable given the low price, it’s a really useful feature to have.

So we’d like Samsung to add it to the Galaxy Fit 3, or at the very least add connected GPS, so the tracker can piggyback off your phone’s GPS connection.

3. Better battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 actually has quite solid battery life, but going by our tests it’s a long way short of the company’s claims. Samsung claims it can last for over two weeks, but we found a daily drop of around 10% with typical use and up to 20% on days when we exercised for longer periods. That means the actual battery life is likely to be more in the region of 5-10 days.

So for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 we want a wearable that genuinely does last for at least two weeks, without having to seriously limit your use of it.

4. An always-on display

There's no always-on display option for the Galaxy Fit 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

An always-on display isn’t really an essential feature for a fitness tracker, but it is nice to have, as it means you can always see the time and other key information like notifications.

Of course, this can also harm the battery life, but a well implemented always-on display doesn’t have to be a major drain, and we’d want it to be a feature that you can turn off, so you can choose whether you want to take that battery life hit or not.

5. An altimeter

An altimeter is another thing that’s not really essential, but it is a useful perk on any sort of fitness tracker, as it allows you to track elevation.

It’s another thing that’s not offered on the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, but we hope that it will be offered on the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3.