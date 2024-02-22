Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 officially lands with a bigger screen and 13-day battery life

You've read the rumors, but now it's here: Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker, though with a bigger 1.6-inch screen on this model, you could probably get away with calling it a smartwatch too.

That display is the most noticeable upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, which debuted all the way back in September 2020. This is a refresh that's been a long time coming, and Samsung says will help you "stay motivated to be your best".

All the standard health and fitness tracking features are here: the Galaxy Fit 3 will monitor steps, blood oxygen, heart rate, stress and more, as well as over 100 different types of workouts. Sleep tracking comes with snore detection and personalized sleep advice.

It's 5ATM and IP68 rated for water and dust protection as well – so it should survive in water in depths of up to 50 meters for 10 minutes, or 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It's not suitable for diving, beach use, or pool use, Samsung says.

Long-lasting battery

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Despite that larger screen, Samsung reckons you can still get up to 13 days of battery life between charges from the Galaxy Fit 3 – though we'll wait and see how accurate that estimation is once people actually start using it.

You've got a choice of more than 100 different watch faces, or you can load up your own photos to use as a backdrop on the display. There will also be a choice of watch bands to pick from, and three main color options: gray, silver, and pink gold.

There are some extra safety features on board here too that are worth mentioning: fall detection and emergency SOS, both of which give you the option to contact the emergency services for help via a connected smartphone.

We don't yet have one crucial bit of information: how much the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 costs. It's set to go on sale from February 23 in "select markets" though, so we shouldn't have long to wait to find out (and we'll update this article when we do).