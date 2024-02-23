Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 price has been revealed in certain regions – and it's cheaper than a Fitbit

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 has been revealed, and we’ve got loads of details on the hot new fitness tracker - except the price. However, as the tracker has gone on sale in certain regions, we’ve got a much better idea of what the price point will be when it lands in the US, UK, and AU.

The best fitness trackers aren’t quite like the best smartwatches : they’re more stripped-down, minimalist pieces of fitness tech, with smaller price points to match. On the official Samsung Philippines website , the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is listed in Phillippines pesos as ₱3,490.00, the equivalent of $63 / £49 / AU$95.

That’s a great price for a fitness tracker, especially one said to have 13 days of battery life and Samsung’s excellent health metrics credentials behind it. The tracker monitors steps, blood oxygen, heart rate, stress, and over 100 different types of workouts, with premium features like fall detection and emergency SOS alerts.

In comparison, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is available on Amazon’s Philippines website for ₱5,581, the equivalent of $99 / £78 / AU$151. While the Inspire 3’s price does vary slightly between regions, it does hover in this price bracket. As an example, the Inspire 3 is on sale at Amazon US for $99.75.

Not only is Samsung making a seemingly-excellent fitness tracker, but also a very affordable one. Coupled with the fact that Samsung doesn’t need a Premium subscription to get the most out of its device, unlike Fitbit, and it’s shaping up to be a very affordable tracker indeed.

Analysis: Cheap trackers are back on our wrists, and I’m happy about it

(Image credit: Andrea Gaini)

Times are hard right now. Recessions are hitting globally, AI looks set to take all our jobs away, and our money doesn’t go as far as it used to. Sometimes, all we have is our health, and even buying good-quality fitness kit can get expensive.

So it’s great to see an electronics manufacturer like Samsung prioritize a cheaper device like the Fit 3, rather than only focusing on the much more expensive Galaxy Watch. If the device goes on sale in the US, UK, and AU and stays in line with these Philippines prices, I’ll be very pleased - providing the quality remains in line with the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range, Samsung could have charged a lot more for this tracker and I wouldn’t have batted an eyelid.

I’m waiting patiently for the prices to be announced in all regions to confirm my suspicions, but it’s great to see more devices prioritizing value for money, helping to make fitness and health tech accessible to everyone. Of course, Samsung isn’t leaving money on the table here – the argument could be made that Samsung’s making a long-term investment by getting users into its ecosystem instead of a competitor’s – but I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the tracker to judge its value for myself.