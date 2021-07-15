Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 might be cheaper than we thought

Notable tech tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked what could be the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The best part? The true wireless earbuds could be much cheaper than we originally thought they would be.

Speaking to MySmartPrice, Agarwal stated that the Galaxy Buds 2 will cost €149. That’s around $179 / £129 / AU$239, a good deal cheaper than our original estimation of $225 / £160 / AU$300, based on MySmartPrice’s initial info from industry sources.

We still don’t know when the Galaxy Buds 2 will release, but insiders have speculated that the wireless earbuds will launch sometime in 2021, with some saying it could be as soon as August. That puts the Galaxy Buds 2 in roughly the same timeframe as the rumored release date of the AirPods 3.

Earbuds for all

If the relatively low price of the Galaxy Buds 2 turns out to be true, they could allow a wider audience to get their hands on a pair of wireless earbuds for the first time. And that price point makes sense when you think about it, as it positions the Galaxy Buds 2 as a potentially more affordable option compared to Apple’s relatively expensive buds.

The AirPods Pro, for example, retailed at €279 / $249 / £249 / AU$399 when they launched back in 2019. Also, at the newly rumored price point, the Galaxy Buds 2 would retail cheaper than previous models, including the Galaxy Buds Pro ($199 / £219 / AU$349) and the Galaxy Buds Live ($169.99 / £179 / AU$319).

It’s possible that Samsung was originally targeting a higher price point for the Galaxy Buds 2, and may potentially drop it to something slightly more affordable in order to stand out from the competition. And with the AirPods 3 potentially around the corner (and the AirPods Pro 2 rumored to launch in 2022), Samsung might need every advantage it can get.