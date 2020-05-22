Radio head: is Thom Yorke's Sonos speaker show an Apple Beats 1 killer?

If you have a Sonos speaker system at home – or even a standalone smart speaker like the Sonos One – you may be familiar with Sonos Radio, which combines a mixture of radio stations around the world as well as music curated by the audio company itself.

For a limited time, Sonos Radio users will be able to exclusively tune into a series of hour-long radio mixes by none other than Radiohead frontman, Thom Yorke.

The first of these mixes is available to listen to until May 27, which according to HYPEBEAST features the singer-songwriter’s influences and favorites, "including music by Duke Ellington, Holly Herndon, James Blake, Little Simz and Thee Oh Sees".

To find it, open up the Sonos app, and head to Browse. From there, select Sonos Radio, and click on the Sonos Sound System show, underneath the Sonos Presents banner – the first hour of this show is formed from Yorke's mix.

The mix itself is squarely aimed at the alternative music crowd (which is entirely to be expected from the Radiohead frontman), with long electronic drones, a capella vocal harmony, contemplative soliloquies, and the sound of digital decay – perfect listening fodder to put your Sonos speaker system through its paces.

A different kind of radio show

Will it prove a rival for other tech company-curated stations like Apple Beats 1? We don't think so – you won't find a bubbly mix of pop, indie, and hip-hop in Thom Yorke's radio mix, or the effervescent patter of Zane Lowe.

Instead, this carefully-curated radio mix is something altogether more reflective – and it's actually ideal for sticking on in the background while you're working. Or, you can take a cue from us – shut your eyes, lay back, and let the sounds take you away...

In any case, we'd definitely recommend checking out Sonos Radio if you have a Sonos Move, Sonos Beam, or any other speaker in the family. It makes a refreshing change from Spotify, and you might just discover something that doesn't sound like anything you've ever heard before.

