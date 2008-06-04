Apple announces iTunes movies in UK

You can now rent or buy movies via the iTunes Store in the UK

Apple has finally launched movie downloads and rentals through its iTunes service in the UK, with movies from all major studios now available on the iTunes Store.

The iTunes Store in the UK now features over 700 films available for rent or purchase from 20th Century Fox, The Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM), Sony Pictures Television International and Lionsgate UK

iTunes movies will cost £6.99 for library title purchases and £10.99 for new releases. iTunes Movie Rentals will set you back £2.49 for library title rentals and £3.49 for new releases. High definition versions of new releases will cost you £4.49

View and go

“We’re kicking off movies on the iTunes Store in the UK with over 700 films for purchase and rent”, said Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of iTunes.

“We think customers in the UK are going to love being able to enjoy their favorite movies on their iPod, iPhone or on a widescreen TV with Apple TV”.

iTunes film rental works the same as it does with the US service which launched back in 2006 – giving customers 30 days from the time of their "rental" to watch the movie on their PC, Mac, iPod classic, iPod nano with video, iPod touch, iPhone or on a widescreen TV with Apple TV.

Customers then have 24 hours to finish watching it after they have started. The service requires iTunes 7.6.2.