Fuji goes Medium Format with the GFX 50S

The arrival of the mirrorless medium format GFX 50S sees Fujifilm go bigger than APS-C for the first time.

Since Hasselblad reignited interest in medium format photography amongst enthusiasts with the arrival of the first mirrorless medium format camera, the X1D, earlier this year, rumors have been rife that Fuji would soon offer its own medium format camera, and at Photokina it delivered just that with the GFX 50S.

The GFX 50S features an all-new 51.4MP medium format sensor developed by Fuji with a physical size of 43.8 x 32.9mm - that's 1.7x larger than a full-frame sensor, while it can be adapted to various aspect ratios, with the default set to 4:3.

Detachable electronic viewfinder

Along with a large grip and a host of body mounted controls, the GFX 50S is the first camera from the company to use a detachable electronic viewfinder, offering the flexibility of making the system lighter or when you just want to use the rear display. There's also an optional adapter that allows the EVF to be positioned at any angle you wish for greater freedom when shooting.

New GF lens range

The GFX 50S also features a completely new lens mount, the G Mount, and there will be six new lenses to support the GFX 50S at launch.

The lenses will feature an aperture ring (just like we've seen on the X Series range of lenses), as well as a new C (Command) Position on the ring to enable aperture adjustments with the Command Dial on the camera body.

All the lenses are WR designated, which means they feature dust and weather resistant construction as we've seen with some of the most recent X Series lenses. The six new lenses include:

GF63mm f/2.8 R WR (equivalent to 50mm in the 35mm format)

GF32-64mm f/4 R LM WR (equivalent to 25-51mm)

GF120mm f/4 Macro R LM OIS WR (equivalent to 95mm)

GF110mm f/2 R LM WR (equivalent to 87mm)

GF23mm f/4 R LM WR (equivalent to 18mm)

GF45mm f/2.8 R WR (equivalent to 35mm)

Fujifilm has an impressive heritage in the film medium format camera world, with the likes of the GF670 Professional still available today. Meanwhile, the Fujinon lens division manufacturers numerous lenses for established medium format camera brands too.

Pricing it still yet to be confirmed as is availability, but we're sure to learn more in the near future.