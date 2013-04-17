Fuji announces telephoto zoom lens for X cameras

Fuji's new lens is the first telephoto zoom optic for the X range

Fuji has introduced a telephoto zoom lens for its range of "X" interchangeable lens cameras, including the X Pro1 and the X-E1.

The 55-200mm optic features a maximum aperture of f/3.5, rising to f/4.8 at the furthest reach of the lens.

According to Fuji, the XF lens has been designed to draw the maximum performance from the X-Trans CMOS sensors found in both the X-Pro1 and X-E1.

Image stabilisation is included, which should enable the camera to be used handheld at shutter speeds up to 4.5 stops lower than normal by preventing camera shake. High speed autofocusing at around 0.28 seconds is claimed, thanks to the two linear motors inside the lens.

Quiet operation should also make the lens ideally suited for use when shooting videos.

Other specifications include two ED lens elements, which includes one Super ED lens element to control chromatic aberrations. Meanwhile, HT-EBC coating has been include to combat reflections and control flare and ghosting.

Control

As on other XF lenses, the 55-200mm features a 1/3EV step aperture ring for controlling aperture via the lens itself. Both the focus and aperture rings have been made from metal and are designed to have a high quality feel while also being robust.

A new firmware upgrade for the X-Pro1 and X-E1 CSCs will also be made available at the same time as the 55-200mm lens. A new algorithm is designed to boost the focusing performance. The new firmware upgrade should also improve the performance when using the cameras with other lenses.

The Fuji XF 55-200mm f/3.5-4.8 R LM OIS lens price is yet to be confirmed, as is an official release date.