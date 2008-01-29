Coolpix S600: world's fastest shutter speed

As well as announcing the Nikon D60 ultra-compact DSLR today, Nikon also has a range of new Coolpix models to show off.

First up is the Nikon Coolpix S600, which Nikon claims features the world's fastest shutter response in a compact digital camera. That's 0.7 seconds.

The Coolpix 600's face recognition technology can recognise up to 15 faces in the same shot, and the optical vibration reduction ensures images suffer from minimal blurriness. Specs include a 4x wide-angle optical zoom, 10-megapixel sensor, large 2.7-inch LCD screen and ISO 2000 sensitivity.

It'll cost £250 when it goes on sale in April.

Nikon Coolpix P60

Next up is the Nikon Coolpix P60, which will sit alongside the Nikon Coolpix P50 and the Nikon Coolpix P5100.

The P60 offers 8.1 megapixels, a 5x optical zoom, optical vibration reduction, ISO 2000 and full manual control. There are 15 scene modes to choose from, and it'll set you back £200.

In the mid- to low-end family, Nikon also wheeled out the Nikon Coolpix S550, the Nikon Coolpix S520 and the Nikon Coolpix S210.

Nikon Coolpix S550

The ultra-small Nikon Coolpix S550 houses a 5x optical zoom, 10-megapixel sensor, electronic vibration reduction, a 2.5-inch screen and ISO 2000. There's also face detection, plus smile and blink detection to ensure your subjects come out at their finest. It's pegged at £200.

The Nikon Coolpix S520 is an 8-megapixel snapper sporting a 3x optical zoom, optical vibration reduction for steadier shots, a 2.5-inch screen and ISO 2000. For foodie types who like to depict their culinary creations, there's a new food mode which ensures vivid colours. Its price tag is yet to be confirmed by the DSG group, where it will be available exclusively.

Succeeding the Nikon Coolpix S200, the Nikon Coolpix S210 features improved face recognition which is now hardware-based and more effective. Specs include a 3x optical zoom, 8-megapixel sensor, electronic vibration reduction, ISO 2000 and a 2.5-inch screen. It'll cost £130.

Unless otherwise stated, all these models are due to hit the shops in late February.