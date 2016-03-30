Turn your real life into virtual reality with these 360-degree cameras

Virtual reality has taken off as one of the most immersive ways to experience media in today's digital age. Whether you're exploring a 3D virtual space or simply turning your head in a 360-degree video, VR is a new frontier for entertainment.

While you might think it's impossible for you to create your own VR content without an expensive 3D camera or a degree in video game programming, but all you actually need is a 360-degree camera.

As the name suggests, these 360-degree cameras capture footage from every angle and the result is a spherically-shaped video. It's an immersive experience that places you in the center of the action and creates a sense of presence. You can freely look around, rather than passively watching video on a flat plane with the limitations of a fixed perspective.

360-degree cameras have been around long before the Oculus Rift, but thanks to the introduction of recent, budget-priced virtual reality headsets – like the Samsung Gear VR and Google Cardboard – these enveloping videos have found a home on YouTube. If you want to get started with shooting all-encompassing footage yourself, you'll want to check out these seven cameras.