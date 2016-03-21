Why wait for Apple? We've predicted the entire iPhone SE launch right here

Apple's March 21 keynote is still hours away, but I'm pretty confident I can tell you exactly what's going to be announced - and how.

No, I didn't see Tim Cook's Apple Keynote presentation ahead of time. Not even the FBI could crack that file. Instead, I've heard so many iPhone SE and new iPad Pro (or iPad Air 3) rumors that I'm pretty confident I can see the pattern of tonight's event emerging.

The Cupertino company has a history of sticking to a rigid press conference format with few incremental updates, sort of like its yearly phone and tablet refreshes.

Here's what I predict will happen, from Tim Cook's stage right entrance to the his "one more thing surprise." All timestamps are based on the Cupertino time zone.

Opening Video

10:00am PT (1:00pm ET, 17:00 GMT): You probably don't need a reminder about how much people love Apple products if you're tuning into today's Apple live stream, but the company will give you one anyway.

Minute one of Apple keynotes often start with an opening video, roughly two-minutes long, and that's what I expect to happen this time, too.

Last year's March press conference (the one that focused on the Apple Watch) gave us a glimpse of the latest Apple Store opening in China, specifically in West Lake, China.

Today's March 21 keynote is focused on mobile technology. Therefore, this video should focus on people making use of that 12.9-inch iPad Pro in addition to the iPhone and Apple Watch.