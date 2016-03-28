Whoops: Samsung leaks unannounced rugged Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung answered the call of many by releasing the Galaxy S6 Active. It's an improvement on an already-winning formula, adding a rugged and waterproof build to last year's powerful flagship. So, it's by no means a shock to hear that it might be releasing a tougher version of the Galaxy S7.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active seems slated for release, or that's what one of Samsung's own apps would indicate. Sam Mobile discovered the unannounced smartphone in a list of supported devices for Samsung Level, a companion app for its own line of headphones.

While this leak appears to confirm the existence of the device, we don't know when it will be announced, or frankly, what purpose it holds. The Samsung Galaxy S6 lacked dust and waterproofing, so the Active made plain sense on paper. On the other hand, both the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and S7 proper feature an ingress protection rating of IP68, which means that they are both waterproof and dustproof.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Active, if it actually exists, won't have as much going for it out of the gate, but there's still room in the market. An S7 that isn't prone to cracks, dings and scratches will appeal to a lot of people, not just those with butterfingers.

Plus, the addition of the tactile buttons found in the S6 Active that replaced the capacitive touch buttons would be a huge benefit for those who wear gloves on the job, and those who just prefer physical buttons.

We'll be keeping an ear to the ground for any upcoming news regarding Samsung's more durable S7 device. Until then, I'd say that it's fairly safe to bet that this phone will probably surface sometime soon. Let's just hope it launches on more networks than just AT&T.

