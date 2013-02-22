Stay tuned for mobile madness: MWC 2013 kicks off this weekend

We're making the annual pilgrimage to Barcelona to worship at the altar of all things mobile so join us for our comprehensive MWC 2013 coverage.

We're not sure exactly how many major new phones will launch at the show this year, with Samsung, HTC and Apple all saving their flagships for separate events.

But we're really excited to see what Nokia's got up its sleeve, and we're expecting a slew of handsets from the likes of LG, Huawei, ZTE and Acer.

Tablet time

Not forgetting tablets, of course, which we reckon Samsung and Asus are likely to focus on at the show.

And in between the two, we have no doubt that 'phablet' will be one of this year's biggest buzzwords - perhaps we'll get the answer to that age old question: at what size does a 'phablet' become a tablet?

The coverage kicks off on Sunday and we'll be bringing you all the news and the most comprehensive hands on reviews of the new gizmos all the way through the week.

So sit back, relax and join us - we'll be updating this page to keep you posted on what's what, as well as tweeting and Facebooking throughout.

See you on the other side…