Own a HTC 10? Here are the free gifts you're getting

HTC promised those in the US who bought the new HTC 10 directly from the company that they'd receive free gift, but it turns out it's more disappointing than originally hoped.

If you own a HTC 10, you're in line to get a free USB-C cable for fast charging up your phone. It's not the greatest gift, especially when you already get a free USB-C in the box with the phone.

HTC predicted that wouldn't be enough though and has also bundled in a 12-month subscription to the UH OH Protection plan.

That means if you need a replacement for your HTC 10 in the next year, it'll be free of charge.

Better than nothing

The free gifts seem to only be for those in the US – you can't get access to UH OH anywhere else. A spokesperson for HTC confirmed to TechRadar there's no plans to bring the gift scheme to the UK anytime soon.

Getting a free USB-C cable may sound a little bit underwhelming, but after all we shouldn't complain as it's just a freebie given after you've got a great phone. No-one was expecting a free HTC Vive to turn up on their doorstep.