iPhone 7 launch event reportedly planned for September 7

Don't make any firm plans just yet, but it looks like Apple will unveil the iPhone 7 on September 7.

The latest word comes from the oft-accurate and well-sourced Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. In discussing an updated line of MacBook Pros, a source revealed the company probably won't debut these new notebooks at an event Apple currently has planned for the first Wednesday of next month.

The purpose, then, of this September 7 event? To show off the next line of iPhones.

Apple is widely expected to introduce the iPhone 7 at its big fall event. Accompanying the new phone will almost certainly be a larger iPhone 7 Plus. Rumor has it an even bigger and more powerful iPhone 7 Pro is coming, too, though the latest word is that a proper "Pro" phone won't arrive until 2017.

Lucky number 7

If Apple does hold an iPhone 7 launch event on September 7, it will slightly buck the trend of its past iPhone reveals. Typically, they've taken place on a Tuesday, though last year Apple held an event mid-week to announce the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Of course, the date could always change - note that Gurman writes the event is "currently scheduled for Sept. 7." Still, it lines up with the end of a back to school offer one of our readers spotted, and the chance to launch the iPhone 7 on the 7th day of the month is almost too good to pass up.

The iPhone 7's most notable feature - or lack thereof - will be the removal of the headphone jack. It's not set in stone that Apple is doing away with the headphone port, though most leaks suggest the plugin's end is nigh.

Other rumored iPhone 7 features include a 1080p screen, a larger, single-lens camera sensor (a dual-camera set up for the 7 Plus), and possible waterproofing.

If the iPhone 7 event is going down on September 7, it'll be a jam-packed day as Sony's "PlayStation Meeting" is also taking place. It's here the company is expected to show off the PS4.5.