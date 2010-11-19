HTC Merge - pictures and video emerge

Images and a video of the HTC Merge have appeared online – showing off what could well be a flagship handset for the OS.

The video was leaked from US carrier Verizon and has been put on YouTube by Android Central for all to see.

The HTC Merge is said to have a 3.7-inch Super LCD display and is powered by a second-gen 800MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Other features include a 5MP camera, 720p video recording and 368MB of RAM.

Flirty with QWERTY

The slide-out chassis joins the Motorola Milestone 2 in bringing Android to the QWERTY brigade but the build of the thing looks a lot more like a HTC Desire HD.

There is no word if and when the HTC Merge will be coming to the UK, but the rather polished video proves that the device is imminent in the US.

When we do get information on the UK release date, you lucky people will be the first to know.

For now, though, sit back, relax and have a look at the HTC Merge in all of its 360-degree glory.

YouTube : youtubeurl

Via Android Central