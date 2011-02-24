HTC Incredible S UK release date announced

The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy will be the first in the UK to offer the new HTC Incredible S, with first deliveries coming this weekend.

The retailer has just confirmed that it will be stocking the new phone, and has begun pre-orders from its website. The first phones ordered today have been given a UK release date of 26 February, making it one of the first phones to be released after launching at MWC 2011.

The HTC Incredible S will then go on wider sale from The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy from 3 March, from over 800 outlets around the country.

Jumping the gun?

The new HTC Incredible S was announced by online retailers to be coming from 25 February, which was met with some ridicule given its proximity to its announcement earlier this month.

But HTC told TechRadar it was coming with Android 2.2 to get to the market quicker, and it looks like that promise has led to a very quick turnaround.

The HTC Incredible S is rocking a 4-inch screen, 8MP camera with dual LED flash and connection to HTCSense.com, as well as allowing you easy linking with DLNA connected TVs and computers.