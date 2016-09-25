Google could be about to reveal its Android and Chrome OS merger

If you've been following Google for a while you'll know that speculation around the company merging Android and Chrome OS into one single whole isn't anything new, but the rumours have gained fresh impetus over the weekend.

Sources speaking to the usually reliable Android Police say Google is preparing to combine the two OSes into something codenamed Andromeda inside the company - that's also the name of the nearest galaxy to the Milky Way or the daughter of Cepheus and Cassiopeia in Greek mythology, depending on which meaning you want to take.

What adds extra credence to the idea is this tweet from Android and Chrome OS executive Hiroshi Lockheimer: "We announced the first version of Android eight years ago today," he says. "I have a feeling eight years from now we'll be talking about Oct 4, 2016."

What's Google planning?

Put Lockheimer's post and Android Police's sources together and it seems possible that Andromeda is about to be revealed, even if it's not really ready yet. The ability to run Android apps is already available on some Chromebooks.

Folding Chrome OS into Android means Google can target even more devices with its mobile platform - think laptops and 2-in-1s. Last year The Wall Street Journal predicted that Andromeda would be previewed in 2016, and we're getting close to 2017.

All of which makes us even more excited for whatever Google has in store at its event on 4 October - new phones, perhaps a smart home device or two, and possibly some huge news about Chrome OS and Android. We'll bring you all the updates as they happen.

