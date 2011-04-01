2011 Android App Guide launches

The 2011 Android App Guide has finally arrived, bringing a huge range of expert reviews of the latest and greatest applications for your Android handset.

With the news shelves dominated by iPhone and iPad app mags, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Android isn't the most popular mobile OS around, but the 2011 Android App Guide – from the brains behind the TechRadar Buying Guides – is hoping to right that wrong with reviews of the best apps around.

So if you're toting the new HTC Desire S, Samsung Galaxy S or any of the fantastic handsets around then you can pick up the magazine from newsstands or from the My Favourite Magazines site right now.

Massive choice

"Android's open-source nature enables anyone with the know-how to produce their own apps," explained editor Jake Day-Williams.

"Consequently, there are more than 100,000 on Android Market, with quality varying from truly stunning to a complete waste of time and space.

"This is where we come in. The 2011 Android App Guide provides in-depth reviews of the best 300 applications for turning your phone into a games console, newspaper, book, artist's palette or sketchbook and enabling you to keep on top business even when you're away from the office."

So, if you want the best App reviews around from the Android experts, then this may well be the option for you.