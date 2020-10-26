OnePlus Nord N100 could have a big battery and a very low price

The Nord (above) is already affordable, but the N100 should be even cheaper

The OnePlus 8T only recently launched and yet it looks like two more OnePlus handsets are about to land, one of which – the OnePlus Nord N100 – has just had its specs leaked in full.

Ishan Agarwal (a leaker with a good track record) detailed the expected specs to 91Mobiles, claiming that among other things the OnePlus Nord N100 would have a 5,000mAh battery, which is bigger than the one you’ll find in the standard OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus 8T, or even the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Other specs apparently include a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a low-end Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a triple-lens camera, with a 13MP main snapper and a pair of 2MP secondary ones.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is also said to have an 8MP front-facing camera, stereo speakers, a headphone port, and to run Android 11. Essentially then it looks to be the OnePlus Nord Lite in all but name, and while we’d take these specs with a pinch of salt, they’re in line with other recently leaked ones.

A true budget phone

What this latest leak adds however is that the Nord N100 will apparently cost just €199 (roughly $235 / £180 / AU$330), making it very affordable. The presence of a price in euros also suggests the OnePlus Nord N100 might get released in the UK.

We should know for sure very soon, as it’s elsewhere rumored that the OnePlus Nord N100, alongside the likely slightly higher end OnePlus Nord N10, will be unveiled today (October 26). That date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the company has strongly hinted on Twitter that both phones exist and are on the way, so it’s likely accurate.

Following that, the N100 will apparently go on sale by November 10 according to this latest leak – though we’re not yet certain in which regions.

TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the information as soon as these phones are unveiled, so stay tuned for updates.

