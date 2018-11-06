Trending

OnePlus 6T now officially on sale

You can now get your hands on OnePlus' latest flagship

The OnePlus 6T is now on sale, less than two weeks after its official launch.

The handset boasts a large 6.41-inch display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 3,700mAh battery and an eye-catching in-display fingerprint scanner.

Those are flagship specs, but the OnePlus 6T price comes in comfortably lower than many rival flagships, with the device starting at $549 (£499) for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration.

That raises to $629 (£579) for the top-end 8GB/256GB variant, but that's still cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, Sony Xperia XZ3 and Google Pixel 3

Acceptable compromises

There are a few compromises, such as the full HD resolution display (rather than QHD), removal of the headphone jack and a camera system which doesn't reach the same heights as Samsung, Google and Apple - but considering the price the OnePlus 6T is still an excellent all-round handset.

It scored a highly respectable 4.5 stars in its official TechRadar review, with our reviewer noting "the OnePlus 6T is the most accomplished phone we've ever seen from the company, and a bunch of new features, including an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a larger battery, add up to make this one of the best phones you can buy right now."

