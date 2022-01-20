OnePlus 10 Pro release date leak suggests March is the big month

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched at an event in China in early January, but we're still waiting on a global equivalent so we can find out how much it'll cost and when it'll go on sale everywhere else.

The company hasn't said anything yet, but a leaker thinks the new OnePlus phone will arrive in March 2022.

The source is a relatively new leaker called Yogesh Brar, who tweeted about upcoming smartphones from OnePlus: according to them, a follow-up to the Nord CE, and the Nord N20, are coming in February, for Indian and European markets respectively.

In continuation to yesterday's tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus productsFeb - Nord CE 2 (India)Nord N20 (Europe)March - OnePlus 10 Pro (Global)April - Android 12 rollout with Unified OS.New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products.January 18, 2022 See more

Brar continues that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in March, followed by a rollout of Android 12 to OnePlus phones in April with a 'Unified OS'.

Presumably by that, they mean software designed by both Oppo and OnePlus, as following on from a merger in 2021, both companies are set to adopt Oppo's ColorOS for new phones.

Curiously, there's no mention of the vanilla OnePlus 10. That wasn't shown off at the Chinese event, and we were expecting its debut to be alongside the 10 Pro at its global unveiling, but Brar doesn't reference the device.

Analysis: Is the OnePlus 10 Pro late?

If the OnePlus 10 Pro does launch globally in March, it'll likely be later than the Xiaomi 12 and Samsung Galaxy S22 series, two close rivals.

Admittedly March is when we expected to see the device originally, as OnePlus tends to launch its phones in the month, but we imagined the early unveiling of the 10 Pro was in order to get ahead of the competition.

However, it could be a genius move by OnePlus: people looking to buy a new mobile in the first few months of the year now know what OnePlus is packing, and might choose to wait if they don't like the look of the new Xiaomis or Samsungs.

Previously, people might not have waited for an unknown phone, but buyers will be much more likely to hold off on buying a new mobile if they know what they're waiting for.

We don't know for sure it is coming in March, as this is just one leaker who thinks so, and we might see it sooner or later than that, so stay tuned for the official announcement.