OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders reveal an iPhone-like design

OnePlus has just unwrapped the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition and we have now come across the high-res renders of the smartphone next in line waiting for a launch.

We’re talking about the OnePlus Nord N20 5G – successor to the affordable OnePlus Nord N10 5G that was introduced in a handful of markets. One fairly accurate tipster OneLeaks has shared these renders to give us an idea of how the Nord N20 5G may look like.

The moment you look at the images, you can sense that this is a cross between two distinct designs – flat design of the OnePlus X and Apple’s boxy iPhone 12. Since OnePlus wanted to move up the pricing ladder to position itself as a premium phone brand, the OnePlus X lineup was cancelled after the first iteration, however, Apple has persisted with the boxy design in iPhone 13 lineup.

While the tipster has shared the key specifications of the phone, he hasn’t revealed the possible launch date, yet it seems likely that the phone might launch before the end of this year. It is unlikely that the phone will be launched in India.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G design and expected specs

As mentioned above, the Nord N20 5G might look different and refreshing when compared to the current crop of Android phones. But the design isn’t entirely new.

This affordable mid-range device is expected to come with a flat frame, chamfered edges and flat rear panel with just a couple of small protrusions for the camera. As of now, we’re not sure if the glossy back panel is made of glass or plastic. Even the display is expected to be flat completing the boxy look. The phone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with thinner bezels on the three sides but a noticeable chin at the bottom.

Powering the phone could be a Snapdragon 695 SoC which was recently introduced by Qualcomm. We can expect OnePlus to introduce the phone in multiple memory and storage variants. The renders suggest that the phone may have a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and probably a 2MP monochrome sensor. A 16MP selfie snapper can be spotted housed under a punch-hole cutout on the front.

The Nord N20 5G is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor while the renders also reveal the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, microphone and speaker grille at the bottom.

