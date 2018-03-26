Nvidia Turing reportedly to be named ‘GTX 11 Series’ – not GTX 20

Contrary to prior rumors and reports, Nvidia may give us a taste of its next line of gaming graphics cards at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC). TweakTown reports, citing an anonymous source, that the company will officially name its next set of graphics cards the ‘GTX 11 Series.’

Widely expected to be based on the in-progress Nvidia Turing hardware architecture, this naming convention would be a step to the left of what the technology world has anticipated the company to go with.

Reports and rumors leading up to this had pegged the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards to be known as the GTX 20 series.

Leaving room for further specialization?

Furthermore, TweakTown’s source reportedly said of the new product line that "it [the new cards] won't necessarily end in '70' and '80' like we're used to.”

This could see Nvidia applying different numerals to its product names from what it currently does, which starts at 50 (e.g. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050) up through 80. TweakTown speculates that Nvidia could denote its products in increments of five (i.e. GTX 1185).

However, and this is speculation of our own, it’s possible that Nvidia simply wishes not to constrict itself within its own naming convention, leaving room for products closer in numeral so as to be geared toward specific, niche use cases – or to broaden the GTX name’s scope.

For instance, the successor to the Nvidia MX150 could be the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1140 and so forth, allowing Nvidia to introduce the GTX name to even lower-spec products.

At any rate, this report should only fuel the hype surrounding the next line of Nvidia graphics cards and GTC 2018, which kicks off on March 27.