Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti rewrites 3DMark record books with storming 2.4GHz overclock

An intrepid overclocker has pushed Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for maximal graphics performance using liquid nitrogen cooling, and the end result was a raft of new 3DMark records being set.

Kingpin, who is graphics card manufacturer (and other hardware) EVGA’s in-house overclocking expert, hit the number one spot in all of 3DMark’s benchmark tests, with the RTX 2080 Ti clocked to 2415MHz (and the memory clocked at up to 8633MHz) thanks to the use of liquid nitrogen (not to mention bypassing voltage safety limits that Nvidia has set for the GPU).

The graphics card was running alongside Intel’s Core i9-7980XE 18-core processor, overclocked up to 5.5GHz, backed with 32GB of system memory (in quad-channel mode and again overclocked, this time to 3800MHz).

Yep, that’s a pretty tasty setup indeed, and as spotted by Wccftech.com, this rig recorded a score of 9,275 in the Timespy Extreme benchmark (with a graphics score of 8,822).

In the plain Timespy test, the GeForce card hit 18,892 (and 18,631 for graphics). As mentioned, all of these are new all-time records for these benchmarks (for a single GPU, that is). The previous Timespy Extreme top score was 8,811 – with the same processor and one of Nvidia’s Titan V GPUs – so that was beaten by a tidy 464.

Blazing performance

When it came to Firestrike Ultra, this supercharged rig hit a record score of 11,283 points (with a graphics tally of 10,999), and Firestrike Extreme witnessed a score of 21,637 (and 21,906 for graphics). Plain old Firestrike saw a colossal score of 38,846 being amassed (and 44,478 for graphics).

Even without mega-overclocking plus super-cooling, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is an impressive performer indeed, as we found in our review where it scored full marks, and we experienced some blistering performance (for example, Battlefield V running faster than 100 fps at 4K and Ultra detail settings).

The main fly in the ointment is the price, which is a wallet-damaging $1,119 (£1,099, AU$1,899), although you should also consider the fact that this graphics card is really aimed at top-end gaming PCs only for reasons we discuss here.

The RTX 2080 Ti goes on sale in a week (September 27), following a delay – it was initially supposed to be the available today, but as it stands, only the vanilla RTX 2080 hit the shelves on time.