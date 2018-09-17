Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti launch has been delayed by a week

Those keenly awaiting the arrival of the fastest graphics card in the initial GeForce RTX 20 line-up – the 2080 Ti model – will be a tad disappointed to learn that Nvidia has put the launch of this flagship GPU back by a week.

Previously, we were expecting both the RTX 2080 and the RTX 2080 Ti to arrive on September 20, but now we’ve heard direct from Nvidia that only the former will be on sale in three days’ time.

An Nvidia representative posted to say that general availability of the RTX 2080 Ti, which retails at $1,199 (£1,099, AU$1,899 – for the Founders Edition), has been moved back a week to September 27. Pre-orders are expected to arrive from September 20 to 27, so if you’ve already secured your top-end GPU, you might still get it this week.

RTX 2080 unchanged

The rep clarified that there was no change to the RTX 2080’s launch date. That card carries a recommended retail price of $799 (£749, AU$1,199), while the cheapest option is the RTX 2070 which will be pitched at $599 (£569, AU$899). The latter isn’t expected to be available until next month, though, for those who want the most wallet-friendly option (a relative term here) of these new Turing GPUs.

As you’ve doubtless noticed, there has been a ton of buzz around these graphics cards in recent times. To pick a couple of examples, Nvidia has been boasting about how the GeForce RTX 2080 hits the sweet spot for 4K gaming at 60 fps, and we’ve also seen a leaked benchmark which shows that the RTX 2080 is faster than the Titan Xp from the current-gen GPUs.

These are the best graphics cards you can buy in 2018

Via Anandtech