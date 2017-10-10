Nubia Z17: a look at a stellar phone you probably can’t buy

The world of Android smartphones is vast and varied, and that’s not even counting the many devices that release outside of the US, UK and Australia. For every Samsung Galaxy S8 or HTC U11, many others slip under the radar.

The Nubia Z17 is one of those phones, but we actually got our hands on it to see what we’re missing out on. And to be honest, I liked this phone far more than I expected to.

We normally run each and every phone through our in-depth review process, but as this phone isn’t built with Google services baked-in, nor is it loaded with full English regionalization, we’re just going to take a dive into what makes this phone tick. That said, if you live in India or China (where the Z17 is available), we encourage you to seek out this phone to try it yourselves.