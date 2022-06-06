New: watchOS 9

By published

watchOS 9 has arrived: Here's everything we know so far

watchOS 8
The watchOS 8 update was introduced at WWDC last year (Image credit: Apple)
At WWDC 2022, Apple announced watchOS 9, the successor to watchOS 8 for Apple Watch 7 and beyond.

This is breaking news, and we are updating this page live with details as we get them.

watchOS 9: Cut to the chase

  • What is it? The latest big update for watchOS
  • When does it come out? TBC
  • How much does it cost? It's free

The new watchOS 9 is the latest update for Apple's own wearable operating system. It's available TBC, and will be a free download for all Apple Watch users with compatible devices. 

watchOS 9: Release date

watchOS 8

watchOS 8 also debuted at WWDC last year (Image credit: Apple)

watchOS 9: Supported devices 

We're obviously expecting the Apple Watch 7 to support the new watchOS 9, as well as the presumably upcoming Apple Watch 8, which we're expecting to be announced later on this year.

However, the update could also be available on older devices, such as the Apple Watch 6. 

watchOS 9: New features

We're expecting watchOS 9 to share some of the same features that have been introduced in iOS16, including accessing the new Maps and Apple Pay Later features. 

