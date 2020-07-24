MotoGP Andalusia live stream 2020: how to watch the Jerez GP online from anywhere

Round two of the new-look 2020 MotoGP season takes place once again in Jerez, Spain this weekend, following last Sunday's eventful Spanish Grand Prix. Don't miss a single lap with the help of our guide, which explains how to watch a MotoGP Andalusia live stream - catch every practice session, the qualifying race, and of course the Grand Prix itself no matter where you are in the world.

MotoGP Andalusia 2020 The MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix takes place at the Circuito de Jerez on Sunday July 26 at 2pm CET local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for motorsport fans watching from the UK - where a BT Sport Monthly Pass has you covered.

Having notched up his first MotoGP win in the Spain GP, all eyes will be on Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo as he looks to secure a Jerez double. But he faces some serious competition this weekend, not least from teammate Maverick Viñales, who came in second in that race.

Six-time champ Marc Marquez will also be looking to kickstart his 2020 season - despite breaking his arm in a nasty crash last Sunday. He looked certain to miss MotoGP Andalusia and perhaps many more races, but the Honda rider will make a spectacular return after undergoing successful surgery in Barcelona.

The status of Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins was also unclear after they sustained injuries in the Spanish GP, but the pair have now been declared fit to race and will go again in Jerez.

What kind of drama does this Sunday's race have in store? There's only one way to find out. Read on for full details of how to get a MotoGP Andalusia live stream and watch all this weekend's action from Jerez.

2020 MotoGP Andalusia schedule and times

Friday 24th July 2020

Free Practice 1: 9.55am CEST, 8.55am BST, 5.55am ET, 5.55pm AEST

Free Practice 2: 2.10pm CEST, 1.10pm BST, 8.10am ET, 10.10pm AEST

Saturday 25th July 2020

Free Practice 3: 9:55am CEST, 8.55am BST, 3.55am ET, 5.55pm AEST

Free Practice 4: 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET, 9.30pm AEST

Qualifying: 2.10pm CEST, 1.10pm BST, 8.10am ET, 10.10pm AEST

Sunday 26th July 2020

Warm Up: 9.20am CEST, 8.20am BST, 3.20am ET, 5.20pm AEST

MotoGP Andalusia: 2.00pm CEST, 1.00pm BST, 8am ET, 10pm AEST

How to live stream MotoGP Andalusia from outside your country

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

MotoGP Andalusia live stream: how to watch the action from Jerez in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Practice sessions will go on air just before the start times listed above, with coverage of MotoGP Andalusia qualifying set to begin at 11am BST on Saturday, July 25 ahead of 1.10pm BST start. Coverage of the Andalusia GP on Sunday starts with early, with the warm ups from 7.15am, with the main event scheduled for 12.30pm ahead of a 1pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream the race in the US

For US race fans it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action from Jerez. So if you have that on cable already you're all set. The race is set to to begin at 8am ET. For cord-cutters you can watch NBCSN on Sling TV. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How watch MotoGP Andalusia: live stream the race from Spain

You're in luck Australia as the Spanish MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network Ten and Fox Sports. So hopefully there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription or one that you can get access to easily. Network Ten has the qualifying and race live, free. For practices you'll need a Fox Sports subscription. Apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad). Race time on Sunday is 10pm AEST Down Under.

How to watch an Andalusian MotoGP live stream in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 8pm ET. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP live stream in New Zealand