More evidence of Microsoft’s innovative Windows Core OS spotted

Microsoft’s rumored modular Windows Core OS, a version of Windows 10 that could run on dual-screen devices, looks even more likely, with references to the highly anticipated software being found in Microsoft’s very own support pages.
The eagle-eyed reporters over at Windows Latest spotted references to Windows Core OS in Microsoft’s own support documentation, which – crucially – is the fist time we’ve seen Microsoft refer to the software using that name.
- Windows Core OS could be partially open source
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: what we want to see
- Everything we want from Surface Book 3
The document has been knocking about since April 19, 2019, so it seems that Microsoft’s sly references to the new software have gone unnoticed until now.
Coming to a dual-screen near you?
With the existence – and name – of Windows Core OS seemingly being confirmed by Microsoft itself, we could see the first device running the software very soon.
Microsoft is holding a Surface hardware event on October 2, and there are rumors that the company will show off a dual-screen Surface – codenamed Surface Centaurus – at the event. If Microsoft does indeed show off a dual-screen device, it’s pretty likely that it will be running Windows Core OS.
We’ll be at the event ourselves, so keep an eye out for our hands-on reviews of all the new hardware Microsoft shows off.
- We’ve picked all the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019