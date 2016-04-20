You'll be able to play games on a Samsung tablet in McDonald's stores soon

McDonald's have partnered with Samsung to supply entertainment to your kids while they wait to stuff their face with a Happy Meal in restaurants up and down the UK.

Samsung will install tablets in most UK McDonald's outlets as part of the burger chain's Experience of the Future initiative.

The new tablets will run pre-installed games, social media and web-browsing applications. Each slate will run customized software from a company called SOTI, but it isn't clear whether that's based on Android software or not.

Would you like fries with that?

Doug Baker, head of IT restaurant solutions and service at McDonald's UK said: "Technology has an important role to play in all walks of life, including our customers' eating out experience, so the changes we're making as part of the Experience of the Future programme bring us closer to the way people live their lives today.

"We pride ourselves on listening to customers and providing an outstanding experience; innovations such as tablets help provide this experience and have been extremely popular with customers."

Over 250 McDonald's restaurants feature tablet technology, which was first introduced in June 2014.

A McDonald's spokesperson told techradar: "They are a popular addition to our newly refurbished stores, and have been enjoyed by millions of customers since their introduction."

Of course, when you're eating greasy food with your hands it's not particularly hygienic to then touch a tablet, especially if another diner has been using it. The spokesperson reassured us that "in line with all our customer-facing products, our tablets are cleaned regularly".

It's not clear if McDonald's plans to roll out the scheme to the US or the rest of the world.

Via Android Authority