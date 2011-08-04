Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 arrives in UK

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 has officially arrived in UK stores, with the impressive tablet aiming to prove that you can buy a decent slate that doesn't have a fruit logo on it.

With the Apple iPad 2 currently riding high, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 is aiming to eat into its market share, offering Android Honeycomb, a 10.1 inch WXGA touchscreen and a weight of just 565 grams.

The Galaxy Tab 10.1 is 8.6 mm thick, comes in WiFi only or 3G flavours and is powered by the now-familiar Nvidia Tegra 2 chip.

Interest

Simon Stanford, Managing Director, Mobile, Samsung UK and Ireland said: "The interest we've had in the Galaxy Tab 10.1 since it was first announced at the beginning of the year has been phenomenal.

"Our latest tablet device in the Galaxy range is an example of Samsung's ongoing innovation and a clear statement of intent within the tablet market.

"We're proud to be able to bring our slimmest, lightest and smartest tablet yet to UK consumers today."

TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 review suggests that this is the real deal, awarding the tablet 4.5 stars and stating that it's the 'best Android tablet yet.'

And if you want to take a closer look at the slate, you can check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 video review.