Is the iPad mini with Retina display suffering from a lack of colour?

The new iPad mini 2 with Retina display dramatically enhances the pixel count on the 7.9-inch screen, but may fall slightly short in the colour department, according to an exhaustive display test.

In its review of the new slate, the AnandTech blog suggested that the device has a smaller gamut of colours than the iPad Air, as well as cheaper rivals than the Google Nexus 7 and Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 8.9.

Essentially, that means there are some colours that the new iPad mini cannot process and hence cannot display with 100% accuracy.

It's a small difference, but a noticeable one according to the site's review, with some colours on the iPad Air apparently appearing brighter and more vivid.

Trade-off

It may be that Apple made this so-called 'trade-off' as the company believes those who care about accurate colour reproduction - photographers and the like - will opt for the iPad Air.

"It's a shame that this is a tradeoff that exists between the two iPads especially given how good Apple is about sRGB coverage in nearly all of its other displays," wrote Anand Lal Shimpi.

While the iPad mini with Retina display does bring the number one requested feature into play - an HD+ display - it seems that Apple may still have a little bit of work to do to reach a state of visual nirvana.

However, we all know how Apple likes to leave a little room for improvement...

